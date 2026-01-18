Breathtaking Photo Shows Noida High-Rise Towers Peeking Through Thick Fog, Internet Reacts

Sanjiv Kapoor, the former CEO of Jet Airways, shared a fascinating photo of Noida's under-construction high-rise towers emerging from dense fog on January 15, 2026. He revealed that the stunning image, which showcases three under-construction towers peeking through the thick fog, was taken while approaching Delhi for landing.

"Photo taken on approach for landing at Delhi a few minutes ago... some under-construction Noida high-rises peaking above the fog," Kapoor wrote as the caption of the image. The fog, a result of Delhi's cold wave and severe air pollution, reduced visibility to near zero across the city during the past few nights.

Also read | Bengaluru Woman's Auto Ride Experience With Female Driver Goes Viral: "Insanely Wholesome"

See the post here:

Photo taken on approach for landing at Delhi a few minutes ago... some under-construction Noida high-rises peaking above the fog. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/3Etxgtoldb — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) January 15, 2026

In the comment section, he wrote: "Peaking and peeking". He also shared a video of the plane's landing in dense fog. Watch it here:

And the landing in the foggy conditions pic.twitter.com/lOcUsY4thh — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) January 15, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post gained huge traction, with over 45,700 views on the social media platform. The online users are praising the surreal landscape, with some comparing it to international skyscrapers, while others joking about the "Gotham City" vibe. Some users highlighted poor air quality in the Delhi NCR region, saying it's not fog, it's "filthy of a smog". But Kapoor responded by saying, "No, it's not."

"At 2.3 degrees C, today also happens to be the coldest recorded temperature in Delhi since 2013 at least," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Imagine the winter views of those higher floors," a second user wondered.

"But why no aviation obstruction lights on building in construction and on cranes. Maybe not in flight path but isn't aviation obstruction lights mandatory on high-rise. In fact on high buildings flickering lights are mandatory as per ICAO specn. Correct me if wrong," one user asked, highlighting a very serious concern.

Also read | Rare Medical Condition Makes People 'Drunk' Without Consuming Alcohol, Study Finds

Latest information on fog in Delhi-NCR

As per the latest update, the capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy conditions throughout the day, according to the Met office. During the early hours, dense fog had enveloped most parts of the city during the early hours.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 440, in the 'severe' category, at 4:00 pm, in the morning, it was 444, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).