Multiple Vehicles Collide On Noida Expressway Due To Dense Fog, Many Injured

Over a dozen vehicles, including cars and trucks, collided on the Noida Expressway amid dense fog in Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning. The accident led to a long traffic jam on the expressway.

The accident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway, a 135 km long, six-lane wide expressway passing through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of smog, resulting in reduced visibility on the roads.

