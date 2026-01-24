Rescue Team Left My Son To His Fate: Father Of Noida Techie Who Drowned

At 27, Yuvraj Mehta had a whole life ahead of him. This realisation is what added to the pain that his father, Rajkumar Mehta, has to live with, along with the knowledge that he will never see his son again.

Even the last glimpse of his bright son, a software engineer, gave him nothing less than true horror - a father saw his son trying to get out of a water-filled pit at a construction site in Uttar Pradesh's 'smart city' Noida, only to die with no help despite a long rescue window of two hours.

No parent should go through anything like this, the devastated father told NDTV.

Closure is uncertain for Rajkumar Mehta. He said his family will never get justice because his son is not coming back.

But if there is anything that he wants done in memory of his son, it is this: "We want the responsible people to face the harshest possible action and ensure that no other Yuvraj suffers such a tragedy in future."

Rajkumar Mehta said the negligent departments should not be spared.

"All those who were responsible for this tragedy should get appropriate punishment. My son was very brave. Even after falling into the water-filled pit, he struggled to get out and gave the rescue personnel a chance for two hours," Rajkumar Mehta said.

"But the rescue team showed only negligence and left my son to god's mercy," the father told NDTV.

He gave his regards to Moninder, a delivery rider who made the brave choice of tying a rope around his waist and going into the water in the pitch black night to look for Yuvraj. The delivery rider, who said he searched for at least half-an-hour, had also alleged that timely rescue would have definitely saved Yuvraj.

"I want to thank Moninder bhai for trying to save my son's life without caring about anything else," Rajkumar Mehta said.

He appealed to the UP government to ensure that all those who were responsible for his immense loss get punishment, and acknowledged the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to form a special investigation team.

The software engineer died in the early hours of January 17 after his car skidded in dense fog and plunged into the unbarricaded, water-filled pit in Noida Sector 150. The road, going over a large drain, turned a sharp 90-degree on his way home not far from the accident site.

Rajkumar Mehta had come there on getting a call from his son. Standing beside the police and fire department personnel, he could hear Yuvraj shout for help. He watched it all, helpless. Rajkumar Mehta said his son climbed to the roof of the partially submerged car and used his mobile phone's flashlight to signal his location in the thick fog.

Among the actions that followed after the software engineer's tragic end included the UP government removing the Noida Authority chief executive on January 19 and sacking a junior engineer.

So far three builders have been arrested and an investigation has begun against real estate developers MZ Wiztown and Lotus Greens. The case filed into the accident includes charges for murder and violation of environmental laws.