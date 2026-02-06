In Delhi Biker's Death In Pothole, Parallels To Noida Techie's Drowning

On January 16, a freezing winter night bathed in heavy fog, Yuvraj Mehta drowned in Noida's Sector 150. His car fell into a unmarked water-filled ditch on a construction site bordering the road, a road without streetlights to warn motorists of a potentially unsafe 90-degree left turn

Nearly a month later, on the night of February 5, as most of the rest of Delhi huddled under blankets to keep out the cold, Kamal died after his motorcycle fell into a pit, dug for construction work linked to the Delhi Jal Board and left, it appears, open without guardrails or barriers to prevent just such accidents.

The similarities between the two tragedies have not been missed and have kicked up a political row, with AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shocking !!!



सड़क में गहरे गड्ढे में एक मासूम बाइक सवार गिर कर फँस गया, रात भर पड़ा रहा और मर गया



नोएडा की घटना से दिल्ली की भाजपा सरकार ने कुछ नहीं सीखा। बस रोज़ झूठ बोला जाता है।



जनकपुरी डिस्ट्रिक्ट सेंटर, दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/4WJr1tLdiI — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 6, 2026

On X Bharadwaj, whose Aam Aadmi Party was thumped in last year's Delhi election, said, "Shocking… the BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident…"

जोगिंदर सिंह मार्ग पर जल बोर्ड के चल रहे काम के दौरान गड्ढे में गिरकर एक युवक की दुःखद मृत्यु से मैं बहुत आहत हूँ। मैं घटनास्थल पर था और मृतक के परिवारजनों से मिला हूँ। मुख्यमंत्री @rekhagupta जी और पूरी सरकार इस दुख की घड़ी में इस परिवार के साथ खड़ी है। घटना की जाँच के निर्देश… pic.twitter.com/bp5sEpJ29k — Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) February 6, 2026

The Delhi government responded swiftly; Home Minister Ashish Sood declared himself "deeply hurt" and said, "Instructions for investigation of the incident have been issued…"

What happened in Noida?

Yuvraj was less than a kilometre from his home in Tata Eureka Park when tragedy struck.

He lost control of his Grand Vitara car near the last turn on the road to his home, apparently due to low visibility. The car overshot the road and fell into a ditch at a construction site.

According to reports, the ditch was being built as the basement of the upcoming project.

Yuvraj immediately called his father and asked for help. For the next 90-odd minutes the young man waited desperately for that help but it never came.

This was despite crowds gathering at the accident spot, including, per some reports, emergency personnel. A combination of the darkness, the cold, and fear of personal injury kept rescuers at bay till Mehta died.

The horrible incident was not without precedent; a truck met with a similar accident at the same spot a few days earlier but local officials failed, even then, to install basic safety equipment.

The fallout included the arrest of the builders who owned the construction site; investigations revealed the land was bought from the Noida Authority in 2014 by Lotus Greens Construction and transferred to MZ Wiztown Planners in in 2020. Lotus Greens retained a stake in the land.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, is probing the case.