Yuvraj Mehta Tragedy Exposes Widespread Open Drains In 'Smart City' Noida

The drowning death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in a fog-shrouded, water-filled pit in Sector 150 continues to fuel public outrage, with residents calling it as a case of "institutional systematic murder" rooted in chronic civic neglect. Despite the Noida Authority's massive budgets and "smart city" branding, uncovered open drains, unfenced construction pits, and hazardous roadside nullahs persist across sectors, turning routine commutes into potential death traps.

Mehta's Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara veered off the road in dense fog on January 17, crashing through a low, damaged boundary wall before plunging into a 20- to 70-foot-deep trench dug for an under-construction commercial project.

He survived the initial impact, climbed onto the car's roof, and called his father pleading for help while flashing his phone's torch. Rescue efforts stretched agonizingly for nearly two hours amid freezing water, poor visibility, iron rods, and alleged delays-culminating in his drowning. The vehicle was only recovered four days later by NDRF teams on January 20, its crumpled front and weed-covered body now under forensic scrutiny.

The incident has spotlighted similar perils citywide, where open drains and pits-often without barricades, walls, warning signs, or lighting-lie in wait for accidents, especially during fog, rain, or night. Residents point to multiple high-risk locations:

Sector 94 - Part of a corridor with large open nullahs separating multiple sectors (including 11, 12, 22, 34, 50, and 94), these 20-foot-wide uncovered drains emit foul odors, pose health risks, and create accident-prone zones without adequate covering or safety measures.

"Places dug to make a habitat centre in sector 94 but never got made but it remains open as it is. For approximately the last 15 years, pits have been dug and crores worth of sand and soil have been sold in the market, for which the officials of the authority are responsible," said Trilok, a resident of Noida.

Sector 104, near Boulevard 300 (developed by 3C Builders) - An open nala runs dangerously close to the road with no protective wall, described by locals as "merely awaiting an accident." Similar complaints surround nearby societies and builder projects like Logic Group developments in the area, where drainage infrastructure remains inadequate despite premium housing promises.

Sector 133 - Roadside open drains expose commuters to falls and vehicle plunges, exacerbated by poor maintenance and monsoon overflows.

Sector 78-49 main road, post-Sector 76 metro station - Uncovered drains along this busy stretch heighten risks for motorists and pedestrians.

Sector 100, including areas near Lutes 300 (associated with 3C Builder projects) - Residents report hazardous open drains and backflows, contributing to sewage overflows into homes and roads-conditions that mirror broader drainage failures in sectors like 40, 99, and 100.

City Centre, Sector 32 - While primarily known for landfill fires and toxic smoke hazards (as seen in recent incidents), the area's infrastructure woes tie into the city's pattern of neglected civic upkeep.

"Despite such a heartbreaking death of Yuvraj Mehta, the authority is not serious about public safety and we still have many such places where the accident is waiting to happen.One reason is there is no accountability or responsibility of Noida authority officers and no strict action is taken against them," said Noida resident Amit Gupta.

The Uttar Pradesh government has removed the Noida Authority CEO and ordered an SIT probe into Mehta's death, and so pressure mounts for citywide reforms. Locals warn that without urgent action - covering open drains, fencing pits, enforcing safety norms, and probing alleged historical lapses - more lives will be lost to what they call preventable, systemic failures.

In Noida, the promise of urban progress increasingly rings hollow against the reality of neglected infrastructure claiming innocent lives.