CRPF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Cards Released, Check Steps to Download

CRPF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the Constable (Tradesman) examination.

Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in. They will need to enter their login credentials, such as user ID and password, to access the admit card.

CRPF Tradesman PET/PST Exam: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Link for the E-Admit Cards of qualified/shortlisted candidates for the post of CTs (Tech/Tradesmen/Pioneer/Min. Staff) in CRPF Examination-2023"

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. Check the result and download the admit card

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the admit card for future reference

The admit cards for the PST/PET, Trade Test, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) will be conducted simultaneously starting from November 18, 2024. A total of 15,150 candidates who have qualified the computer-based test have been shortlisted for the tests.

Admit Cards for the qualified/shortlisted candidates are available until November 22, 2024 on the CRPF official website.

The examination venue, date, and time details can be found on the candidate's E-Admit Card, which is uploaded on the CRPF website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the CRPF website for the latest updates regarding the recruitment process.