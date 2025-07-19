Soldier Kills Lover, A Cop, And Confesses To Crime In Police Station

A woman police officer in Gujarat's Kutch district was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, a CRPF constable, on Friday night. The accused, Dileep Dangchia, walked into the Anjar police station - where the victim was posted - and confessed to the crime Saturday morning.

The woman, Arunaben Natubhai Jadav, served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Anjar Police Station in Kutch.

On Friday night, 25-year-old Arunaben and her partner allegedly got into a fight at their home in Anjar during which she made derogatory remarks about his mother, police said.



"The argument escalated so much that Dilip strangled Arunaben in anger," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Anjar Division, Mukesh Chaudhary said.

The accused, who is posted in Manipur with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), had been in a long-term relationship with Aruna. The two were planning to get married, the police said.

"They had been in contact with each other via Instagram since 2021 and have been living together since then," the police said.



The matter is currently being investigated by the police.

-- With inputs from Mahendra Prasad