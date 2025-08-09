Raksha Bandhan 2025: Rakhi Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Status For Siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes: The festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the deep bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. On this joyful occasion, sisters tie vibrant rakhis on their brothers' wrists with the latter showcasing their love by offering meaningful gifts. The day is significant in Hindu culture as brothers vow to protect their sisters, which helps solidify the sibling bond.

Make this festival even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and more with your siblings.

Rakhi Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Status For Your Siblings

Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sister. I am grateful for having you in my life. Love you to the Moon and back.

Life gave me the best gift when it made me your sibling. I love you a lot.

Dear bro, I love you 3000. You may annoy me a lot, but I'd rather it be you than anyone else. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan, didi. You are the best sister in the world. I hope our bond only grows stronger with each passing day.

No matter how far we are, our bond remains unbreakable. Sending you lots of love on this Raksha Bandhan.

Thanks for being such a wonderful brother. You were always my best friend, looking out for me and guiding me. Happy Rakhi, bhai.

Here's the annual reminder that I have a sister who is too annoying but one that I cannot live without. Happy Rakhi!

We may fight all the time, but do know that it is because I love you so much. Cheers to our forever drama and Happy Rakhi.

Happy Raksha Bandhan! Don't forget, it's a lifelong contract of protection...with snacks included.

Rakhi is not just a ritual, it is a reminder that I have someone who will always have my back.

Dear sister, you were there for me in the bad times and the good times. Thank you for being the best. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

You irritate me, make me laugh, love me unconditionally, and always pamper me. I feel so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

May our bond of love grow stronger with each Rakhi. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May the Rakhi I tie protect you and bring you happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On this special day, I wish you all the success and joy in the world. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You've always been my protector and guide. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat

Though this year's Raksha Bandhan is free from the inauspicious Bhadra period, astrologers have warned about the Rahukaal. The timing of Rahukaal, an inauspicious period in Vedic astrology, falls on the same day and must be carefully avoided.

Performing any auspicious activity during Rahukaal can lead to hindrances or negative outcomes. Therefore, sisters are advised not to tie Rakhi during this 1-hour, 40-minute window.

To ensure success and positivity, experts recommend tying the Rakhi during the Abhijit Muhurat (12:00 PM to 12:53 PM), considered highly auspicious in Vedic astrology. This 53-minute window is regarded as the most favourable time for performing sacred rituals, including Rakhi tying.