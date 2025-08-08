Rakhi Bandhan 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 9. Check Details

Raksha Bandhan 2025: The festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the deep bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. On this joyful occasion, sisters tie vibrant rakhis on their brothers' wrists with the latter showcasing their love by offering meaningful gifts.

As for banks across the country, the festival falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is a designated bank holiday across the country. Additionally, in many states, banks will remain closed to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Jhulan Purnima.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the festivals fall under ‘holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act'. The RBI has designated a total of nine such holidays for the month of August.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat

The day is filled with joy and laughter, and its preparations start weeks before as sisters select Rakhis, often personalised with their brother's favourite colours or symbols, while brothers choose gifts for their sisters.

It is also a time for family reunions, sharing stories, and playing games. Families also prepare traditional sweets like laddoos and barfis and plan a special meal together.

Though this year's Raksha Bandhan is free from the inauspicious Bhadra period, astrologers have warned about the Rahukaal. The timing of Rahukaal, an inauspicious period in Vedic astrology, falls on the same day and must be carefully avoided.

Performing any auspicious activity during Rahukaal can lead to hindrances or negative outcomes. Therefore, sisters are advised not to tie Rakhi during this 1-hour, 40-minute window.

To ensure success and positivity, experts recommend tying the Rakhi during the Abhijit Muhurat (12:00 PM to 12:53 PM), considered highly auspicious in Vedic astrology. This 53-minute window is regarded as the most favourable time for performing sacred rituals, including Rakhi tying.