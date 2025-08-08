Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cyber Scams On Rise, Follow These Tips To Protect Yourself

Raksha Bandhan 2025: As brothers and sisters across the country gear up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, news reports have emerged that cybercriminals are exploiting this pious festival by pulling off sophisticated scams. With an increasing number of people ordering rakhis, gifts and sweets online instead of traditional vendors, the cybercriminals have sought this as an ideal opportunity to strike.

From fake e-commerce sites to cleverly disguised phishing campaigns, fraudsters have found several avenues to steal money, as per cybersecurity vendor CloudSEK.

Phishing messages: Scammers may flood inboxes, WhatsApp, and SMS with messages offering “Rakhi gift deliveries” or “exclusive sale coupons.” These often contain malicious links that install malware or steal payment details when clicked.

Scammers may flood inboxes, WhatsApp, and SMS with messages offering “Rakhi gift deliveries” or “exclusive sale coupons.” These often contain malicious links that install malware or steal payment details when clicked. Fake e-commerce websites: The cybercriminals create fraudulent websites mimicking legitimate platforms, offering attractive Rakhi deals to lure users into sharing their banking details.

The cybercriminals create fraudulent websites mimicking legitimate platforms, offering attractive Rakhi deals to lure users into sharing their banking details. Social media fraud: Scammers may also advertise fake Rakhi deals on popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. The user might be tricked into sharing financial details or making payments, thinking the platform is legitimate.

Scammers may also advertise fake Rakhi deals on popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. The user might be tricked into sharing financial details or making payments, thinking the platform is legitimate. UPI and gift card scams: Only grifters may send fake UPI requests or QR codes disguised as Rakhi gift claims. A notable scam falsely offered Rs 5,000 gift cards under the Prime Minister's Mudra Yojana, redirecting victims to phishing sites that initiate unauthorised UPI payments.

Here are the steps to safeguard yourself against cyberthreats this Raksha Bandhan:

Always prefer shopping from trusted platforms with verified sellers. Make sure it is a platform you may have used before.

Only scan QR codes from verified sources, as scanning unknown codes can lead to phishing sites or malware downloads.

Secure online accounts with unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for added protection.

Avoid clicking links from unknown sources, as legitimate companies rarely send unsolicited offers.

Verify website URLs for discrepancies, as fake sites often use slightly altered domains.

Always check the authenticity of messages or emails.

Rakshabandhan is an occasion to celebrate the bond with your siblings, but with cybercriminals on the prowl, staying cautious and adopting secure online practices is the need of the hour. Protect your family and friends to ensure a safe, scam-free festival.