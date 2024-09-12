SSC GD Constable PST/PET 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Details

Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official CRPF website, rect.crpf.gov.in.
Steps to Download Admit Cards Online:
- Go to the Official CRPF Recruitment Portal, rect.crpf.gov.in
- Navigate to the Admit Card Section and click on the link for SSC GD 2024 admit cards
- Provide Your Login Credentials such as registration number and date of birth
- Click the download button to save the admit card PDF
- Take a printout of your admit card for future reference
The official notification reads: "The PST/PET events followed by DV/DME & RME of CT(GD) Exam-2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE-qualified/shortlisted candidates are scheduled from 23/09/2024 onwards."
"All candidates are directed to bring a printed copy of the E-Admit card at the time of PST/PET followed by DV/DME. Candidates will not be permitted for PST/PET and DV/DME/RME without their Admit Cards," the notification further reads.
The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode for the recruitment of Constable (GD) / Rifleman (GD) in various forces/organizations. The recruitment is being done for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).