'Was Surprise Attack, We Responded, Forced Them To Go Back': Top CRPF Official On Kangpokpi Firing

CRPF DIG Manish Kumar Sachar speaks to ANI on the attack on their camp in Manipur

A day after personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) thwarted an attack by armed gunmen on their camp in Manipur's Kangpokpi, a senior CRPF officer said there was "rapid and random" firing on the roof of the camp and a befitting reply was given to the attackers.

CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manish Kumar Sachar said the attack was a surprise for them, but those involved in the attack were pushed back and the situation was taken under control.

"There is an abandoned village about three km from here, and a counted few people stayed there. Suddenly, they (armed gunmen) came (from the northern side) and this was a surprise for us. There were random and rapid fire on the roof of the company and our boys responded swiftly and forced them to go back," Mr Sachar said.

"While running back, these people burnt two houses in the periphery of the village. They also used bombs. Our boys showed tremendous alertness and forced them to go back. The situation is fully in our control... They (survivors) are very safe with us," he said.

#WATCH | Kangpokpi, Manipur | On CRPF camp attacked in Kangpokpi Hill areas, DIG CRPF, Manish Kumar Sachar says, "There is an abandoned village nearby...Some people randomly came to the terrace of the company and started rapid firing, it was a surprise for us. But the boys (CRPF... pic.twitter.com/AILtFbbjPz — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

He said the incident happened at 7.30 pm and it was "a planned attack".

Mr Sachar said the CRPF "is all committed to solving the issue of Manipur and bringing peace". "We promise that we will stand by our commitment," he added.