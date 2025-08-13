In Manipur, Cops Arrest Drug Peddlers, Take Bribe, Release Them, Suspended

In Manipur, five police personnel, including an officer of a crack commando unit, have been suspended for their alleged involvement in a drugs case, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh confirmed.

According to police sources, the suspended cops were involved in a drug case seizure on August 5. They arrested some drug peddlers on National Highway-102 (Indo-Myanmar Road) with illegal drugs. But soon released the accused after allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh.

The cops were suspended from duty for "conduct unbecoming of a police officer", "grave misconduct", and "dereliction of duty," according to the Manipur police.

"Drug menace is one of the banes affecting not only Manipur but the entire Northeast. All states are doing their bits, and we are also trying; the seizures have increased," DGP Rajiv Singh said.

"We are very strict with anybody and any person, whether it is a policeman or civilian, involved in drug peddling, because it concerns future generations. We will be ruthless in dealing with this issue. Let me make it very clear, the fight against drugs will go on irrespective of who is involved," he said.

In its investigations, the state police are trying to find out if more policemen are involved in helping drug cartels.

Manipur has a porous border with Myanmar and is part of a route that drug cartels use to traffic drugs from South East Asia into the country.