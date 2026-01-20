No Night Guards, No CCTVs: Bengaluru Flat Owner's Cost-Cutting Ideas For Society Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru flat owner's suggestions to cut costs by removing night guards and CCTV cameras have sparked discussion online. The owner shared five points, proposing unusual measures to reduce maintenance charges.

"We have got this email from one of the owners in our apartment, providing suggestions to reduce the apartment maintenance in our society. Did one any in your society get these kinds of suggestions?" a user wrote in a post on r/bangalore subreddit, sharing a screenshot of the email. The user didn't reveal the name of the sender.

What are the five points?

1. No gardener: The owner suggested that the money can be saved by implementing automated drip irrigation. "Reduce the amount of money given to gardeners every month we can set up an automated drip irrigation to water the plants," the owner wrote.

2. Dim Lights: Changing common area lights to dim yellow to save electricity. "Reduce the money spent on common area power by changing lights to dim yellow lights and ensuring kids play only before sunset and good enforcement of discipline by helping them sleep early, wake up early," the owner noted.

3. Change Garbage Collection Way: The owner also suggested changing the way garbage is collected. "Reduce the amount of money spent on garbage collection and housekeeping by hiring really good people who would do the job at low cost," the owner suggested.

4. No Night Guards: Having security guards only during the day. "Reduce the amount of money spent on security as well and have guards only in the day time. Night time ensure the apartment is locked by 9pm or 10 pm. It's inhuman to even expect the guards to be awake late at nights. So we can set strict rules on in-time for residents," the owner wrote.

5. No CCTVs and No Power Backup: The owner suggested doing away with diesel generators entirely and also removing CCTV cameras, citing invasion of privacy. "Electricity we need not have DG supply when power is out as it's more eco friendly and good to be out of power sometimes. Minimize the use of CCTV cameras or remove them completely inside the apartment as its invasion of privacy of the residents," the point read.

Social Media Reaction

These suggestions gained huge traction on Reddit, with some users laughing, while others criticised the owner. The post received almost 2,000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments.

"Hire 'good' workers who will work for 'less' , lmao," one user simply laughed at the idea that promotes toxic culture.

"He must be manager in some IT company brainwashed into cost cutting everything," another user wrote.

"It started off kinda reasonable with the drip irrigation but went full Hitler towards the end lmao," a third user wrote.