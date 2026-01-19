Shocking Video Shows Man Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform, Internet Calls For Strict Action

A shocking video of a man urinating openly inside a Metro Station in Delhi went viral on social media, sparking debate about lack of basic civic sense. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the man peeing near the glass railings on the platform. He stopped after noticing that he was being recorded and fled the scene.

The incident led to widespread outrage as thousands use the Delhi Metro for their daily commute. Travellers often complain about crowded platforms and jam-packed coaches, but this incident is a matter of serious concern, with online users asking authorities to identify the man and take strict action against him. However, NDTV can't confirm the exact date of the video or the metro station where it happened.

Social Media Reaction

The video, shared on @gharkekalesh's page, gained huge traction with over 60,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. "This has happened right in front of me once. It was around 10 at night, and a man started urinating on the platform in front of me. Since then, unless I have no other option, I don't travel by metro," one user wrote in the comment section, sharing their experience.

"Why are men so filthy? Especially the Delhi and North belt ones? Is it like a family thing or something?" a second user wrote.

"Why is anyone even surprised? This is just another Indian male. It shows their upbringing and schooling (if he ever attended one). Our schools teach how to be an engineer or doctor but there is no curriculum on public behaviour and civic sense," a third user wrote, highlighting the core issue in society, and the urgent need to create awareness about civic sense.

Another user shared the video, writing, "Civic sense is seriously lacking among many people in Delhi. In metro premises, some openly urinate or even let children do the same. Used metro tickets are thrown on the floor instead of dustbins. People eat at stations and leave the waste right there. Overall, there's a worrying lack of basic civic responsibility in the nation's capital."

Delhi Metro Ridership

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) currently operates nearly 400 km of network across more than a dozen lines, serving Delhi and neighbouring cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Last year, DMRC announced that it had achieved its highest-ever single-day ridership on August 8, 2025, with 81,87,674 passenger journeys recorded across all operational corridors.