'Shuttle In 11 Seconds': Viral Video Highlights IGI Airport's Accurate Tech System

As one of the world's busiest travel hubs, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport manages millions of passengers across Terminals 1, 2, and 3. While travellers seamlessly move between them via metro, shuttle, or on foot, a viral Instagram video recently highlighted the airport's incredible accuracy. The now-viral clip shows a shuttle bus arriving in exactly 11 seconds, perfectly matching the real-time countdown on the digital display board.

While waiting for the shuttle outside T3, the user noted that while the Delhi Metro is usually the metric for punctuality, the IGI airport shuttle system was not far behind.

"Even in metro, the time is written in minutes, but here at IGI T3, the time is written in seconds," the user can be heard saying in the video.

Pointing toward the display board, which showed only 11 seconds until arrival, the user moved the camera to the right just as the shuttle pulled up, perfectly on schedule.

"How accurate a transport system can be? Learn technology implementation from the Delhi transport system. They started showing shuttle service waiting time in seconds. What???? Yes, you heard it right. Go and check Delhi Airport Terminal 3," the user captioned the accompanying video.

From T1-T2, T1-T3, T3-T1, and T2-T1, passengers can transit using inter-terminal shuttle services. From T3 to T2, travellers can walk or use a shuttle. Metro feeder busy services are also available from T1-T2 or T2-T1, and passengers can always book cabs to travel from one terminal to the next.

Check The Viral Video:

'People Will not Appreciate This'

As the video went viral, social media users lauded the shuttle service at the airport and urged the authorities to implement similar systems on a mass level.

"People will not appreciate this. All they can do is compare to China," said one user, while another added: "This system should be implemented in railways as well."

A third commented: "I wish this happened in the city too, it is an international airport and therefore the system has been tweaked to impress foreign nationals."

The evolution of T1, T2, and T3 is what enabled IGI Airport to become a 100‑million‑flyer hub in 2023. By 2025, IGI joined the elite 100‑million‑plus club of global airports, with an annual passenger-handling capacity of 109 million. According to data from the Official Airline Guide and airport operators, only six airports worldwide belong to this exclusive group.