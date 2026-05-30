Ranveer Singh Shares First Post Amid <i>Don 3</i> Exit Row, Meets Arsenal Star Declan Rice

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted with Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice in Budapest. A photograph of the two was shared by the actor on his Instagram Stories. The image comes at a time when Ranveer continues to be in the headlines over the ongoing Don 3 controversy.

The photograph shows Ranveer and Declan posing together for the camera in a relaxed setting. In his caption, the actor simply wrote, “About last night,” and added two hearts.

While the reason behind Ranveer's visit to the Hungarian capital remains unclear, the picture has caught the attention of both football and Bollywood fans.

About Don 3 Controversy

The photograph went viral days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3.

Speaking at a press conference, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit shared details about the matter. According to him, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar had approached the federation with a complaint regarding Ranveer Singh's withdrawal from the project.

Ashok Pandit said the complaint alleged that the actor stepped away from Don 3 three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, creating major difficulties for the production. He added that the federation followed its standard procedure and invited producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their side of the story. While Ritesh attended the meeting in person, Farhan joined virtually from London.

According to Pandit, FWICE also sent three formal notices to Ranveer but did not receive a response.

Later, Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson released a statement, saying, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.

FWICE later clarified that its action against the actor is not a “ban” but a temporary non-cooperation directive.

Ranveer Singh's Workfront

Following the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer is now preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller that will mark his debut as a producer.