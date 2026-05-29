Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre-Led Thriller <i>Raakh</i> Will Stream On Prime Video From June 12

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre-starrer investigative thriller Raakh has got a release date. The show will be out on Prime Video on June 12. Aamir Bashir also has a key role in Raakh, which is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy.

Official synopsis of the show read, "Raakh is an investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. When two teenagers vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered and an entire city is left on edge. A relentless investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth -- but the deeper he goes, the more the case pulls him into a world of violence and human depravity."

On what fans can expect from the show, Prosit Roy in a press note said, "Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on, because at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller. What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have created a world that is meticulously researched, intricately layered, and rich with moral ambiguity. Ali brings a quiet ferocity that anchors the entire narrative, while Sonali and Aamir inhabit their characters with an intensity that makes every moment feel real."

Raakh is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

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