Explained: The Rs 400 Crore 'Ethical'-Turned-Legal Dispute Over David-Varun Dhawan's <i>Chunnari Chunnari</i>

The dispute over the alleged "unauthorised" use of Chunnari Chunnari — the 90s blockbuster song from Biwi No.1, which featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen — in David Dhawan's new directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan, escalated after Vashu Bhagnani (producer of Biwi No. 1) filed a Rs 400 crore suit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan, intensifying tensions and controversies ahead of the film's release.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani, head of Puja Films, has repeatedly said his concern is 'ethical' rather than financial, claiming he was not consulted before the songs were used in the new film.

As an advocate of protecting intellectual property rights, Bhagnani said he's fighting for other producers in similar situations. "My fight is for the public. It is about justice and ethics," he said.

Meanwhile, David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons since the trailer released.

The film's title has been taken from the song of the same name from Biwi No 1, featuring Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen. While the video of Chunnari Chunnari has been unveiled, the video of the song Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is yet to be released.

The initial trailer release date (May 21) was changed; mudslinging between Tips producer Ramesh Taurani and Vashu Bhagnani has continued to dominate headlines.

Last but not least, the Internet was not even in favour of the new version of the song that Salman Khan and Sushmita once popularised in a pre‑Instagram era.

Before the court spells its verdict, let's look back at the fiasco that's even louder than the original banger.

Trailer Launch Pushed Back

The trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was scheduled for May 21. The event was cancelled at the eleventh hour, with the makers citing a "technical glitch" for the postponement.

The postponement allegedly occurred after Vashu Bhagnani had filed a suit against David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani and other related parties seeking to prevent the alleged unauthorised use of his songs and videos in the new film.

Speaking to NDTV, VK Dubey, legal counsel for Puja Entertainment, questioned the "technical glitch" explanation.

"Calling it a mere 'technical glitch' is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from the real issue. The truth is that a subsisting status quo order is already operating in the matter, and once such an order is in force, the parties cannot proceed with the release of the trailer or the film in violation of judicial directions. The sudden cancellation of the trailer launch clearly speaks for itself," he said.

Dubey further alleged that criminal proceedings against David Dhawan and Tips are also underway in the matter.

"What is even more significant is that serious criminal proceedings — FIRs involving allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, copyright infringement and conspiracy — have already been initiated against David Dhawan and the Taurani brothers.

"The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Udakishunganj, Madhepura, has taken cognisance of the matter and issued investigation notices to director David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Taurani and Girish Taurani of Tips Industries Ltd. These are not casual allegations but serious ones, and proceedings are presently under judicial investigation," Dubey told NDTV.

'There's No Problem': Ramesh Taurani

On May 23, the trailer of the film was unveiled in Mumbai in the presence of the cast and producer.

Speaking at the trailer launch, producer Ramesh Taurani addressed concerns after being served a legal notice.

"There is no problem in this. Whatever we had has been sorted," Taurani said, adding that no promotional activities or the film's release would be halted.

He added, "And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it."

Vashu Bhagnani's Allegations

The producer linked the dispute to his long-standing professional relationship with director David Dhawan.

After Coolie No. 1 (2020), produced by Puja Entertainment and directed by Dhawan, the two sides had reportedly discussed future collaborations involving Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan.

However, Bhagnani claimed plans changed when David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani began work on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Speaking during a virtual press conference, Bhagnani said, "Three months later, I learned that Ramesh Taurani and David Dhawan had joined hands to make a film. I felt a little bad, but then I realised that I can't stop them. One year later, I saw 'Chunnari Chunnari' was a part of that film. I called David Dhawan and asked them, 'How can you do this?'"

He further alleged, "We sold the audio rights of Biwi No. 1 to Tips at the time of release. Wog log badmaashi karke video chala rahe the. They were not even ready to meet us over this issue. We shared a letter in court, due to which the court granted us status quo."

Bhagnani also questioned the ethics behind the move. "How can David Dhawan use the same songs from our film in his son's movie, that too for a Ramesh Taurani production? There should be some ethics in the industry."

He added that a simple phone call could have avoided the dispute altogether: "At least he should have called and told me, 'Vashu ji, main same gaana mere bete ke liye kar raha hoon. I hope you don't have an objection. Please support.' I would have given the NOC and would not have minded."

Bhagnani's Status Quo And The Controversy

After filing the first suit, Bhagnani obtained interim protection for Puja Entertainment in its legal dispute against Tips Music over the alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property.

According to statements issued through his lawyer, VK Dubey, the court's "status quo" order applies to all music rights, songs and films mentioned in the suit.

"I believe they have not gone through the court order carefully. The order clearly states that the entire music rights, songs and films mentioned in the plaintiff's suit are covered under the 'status quo' order," Dubey stated.

Tips Retorts

In a statement shared on Instagram two days after the trailer launch, Tips addressed the allegations made by Puja Entertainment.

"We wish to inform the public at large regarding the allegations made by Puja Entertainment (India) Limited ("PEIL") against Tips Music Limited ("Tips") concerning the alleged infringement of copyright and the use of the songs 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai' in the forthcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.'"

The company further asserted, "Tips categorically maintains that it is the absolute and lawful owner of the relevant copyrights and associated rights in the said works. PEIL's allegations are disputed. Tips clarifies that it has taken all necessary and appropriate steps in accordance with law, including obtaining relief from the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 22 May 2026."

The statement concluded, "Tips remains committed to protecting its rights and is actively pursuing all appropriate legal remedies in consultation with its legal advisors and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations."

Reacting to Tips' statement, Puja Entertainment's counsel told NDTV, "We have just come to know about the order passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. The said order was obtained without serving us or informing us about the proceedings. Therefore, we are in the process of filing an application to vacate the said order, as it was obtained without our knowledge and without placing the complete facts and merits of the matter before the Honourable Court."

Rs 400 Crore Lawsuit, Rs 100 Crore Compensation

On Thursday, Vashu Bhagnani filed another suit seeking urgent and sweeping injunctive relief restraining the release, distribution, exhibition, streaming and further commercial exploitation of the film and its promotional material containing the disputed songs, including Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Dubey said, "We have filed a suit with a claim of Rs. 400 crores against Tips Music Company. The legal battle has been increasing for many days, and the rights of the musicians were not ready to be settled."

He further explained, "Earlier, the rights to movies were based on agreements. Today, music companies buy the songs from the big producers or the lyricists who make the songs or create the songs. At that time, the agreements with Tips allowed only audio rights. In 2018, Tips had emailed us and asked for visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle."

According to a press release, Puja Entertainment has also sought directions for the removal of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai from the film and its promotional material, along with a demand to change the title Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The production house has further demanded an additional Rs 100 crore as damages if Tips Industries Limited and David Dhawan fail to comply with these demands and continue exploiting the disputed works.

Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd has alleged that the defendants have unlawfully exploited valuable intellectual property rights despite allegedly having no authority, assignment or licence to commercially use the original audiovisual works.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The film marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film revolves around a chaotic love triangle and a comedy of errors. The ensemble cast also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Chunari Chunari Row: Tips Issues Statement Amid Legal Battle With Vashu Bhagnani Over Songs In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai