Varun Dhawan Reacts To Viral Video Of Fan Dancing For Girlfriend To <i>Palat</i> During <i>Main Tera Hero</i> Re-Release

Looks like Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero has found a whole new audience - and one fan, in particular, took the film's energy very seriously.

As part of the David Dhawan Film Festival, Main Tera Hero has returned to cinemas, giving fans a chance to relive one of the filmmaker's most-loved entertainers on the big screen.

But one screening turned into a full-blown Bollywood moment.

A video from the theatre has gone viral on social media, showing a young man dancing for his girlfriend right inside the cinema hall while Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai played on screen. With zero hesitation and full hero energy, the fan turned the aisle into his own personal dance floor, leaving fellow viewers amused - and the internet impressed.

Many online called it a proper "main character moment", and soon enough, the clip reached Varun himself.

Reacting to the now-viral video, the actor reshared it on his Instagram Stories and joked, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is releasing on June 5, but why is my algo filled with this. Very humbled."

About The Film

Released in 2014, Main Tera Hero was one of Varun's earliest collaborations with his father, David Dhawan, and became a fan favourite for its loud comedy, catchy songs, and full-on masala entertainment.

Now, more than a decade later, the film's re-release is proving that its playful charm still works, and how.

Meanwhile, Varun is busy preparing for his next release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, another David Dhawan directorial, which hits cinemas on June 5.

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