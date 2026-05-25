David Dhawan Admits He Was 'Depressed' After Son Varun Dhawan's First Flop <i>Kalank</i>

After a string of successful releases, the father-son duo Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have teamed up again for their upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The romantic comedy also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles, alongside Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Jimmy Shergill, Kubbra Sait and Maniesh Paul.

During the trailer launch of the film, Varun spoke about the failure of Kalank and how it affected him. Calling Kalank the first flop of his career, the actor said, “When I had my first flop, which happened after a couple of hits, it shook me very badly. I wondered, yeh kaise ho gaya, kyun ho gaya? This is because I had a row of hits. My father always told me that it is the law of averages.”

David Dhawan, who was also present at the event, shared that Kalank's underwhelming box office performance left him feeling ‘depressed' as well. "There's one film of his that didn't work, and it depressed me. It was a very big film. Karan Johar must have sold his last shirt to make that movie! That film was Kalank," he said. The romantic drama was reportedly made on an estimated production and marketing budget of Rs 150 crore. It grossed a total worldwide box office collection of Rs 146.80 crore, as per Sacnilk.



Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank was set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. It featured an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Kunal Kemmu.

Alia played a young woman who enters a loveless marriage with a wealthy newspaper editor, portrayed by Aditya. She soon falls into a passionate but doomed affair with Varun's character, which triggers communal violence during the 1947 Partition. The film was produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 5. The plot centres on a comedic love triangle triggered by a double-pregnancy twist. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner.



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