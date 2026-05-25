<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal's Film Nears Rs 70 Crore After First Weekend

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, is inching closer to the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. The film witnessed slight growth in collections on its first Sunday.

The crime thriller managed to collect Rs 13.95 crore on Day 4, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Of this, Rs 11.75 crore came from Malayalam screenings, while Telugu shows contributed Rs 1.20 crore. Tamil screenings added Rs 65 lakh, and Kannada shows accounted for Rs 3.5 lakh.

So far, Drishyam 3 has amassed gross collections of Rs 63.34 crore and total India net collections of Rs 54.55 crore.

The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 69.35% on May 24, the report added. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 60.75%, afternoon shows registered 77.08%, evening shows recorded 78.83%, while night shows peaked at 60.75%.

Overseas, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 13 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 78 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 141.34 crore.

More About Drishyam 3

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in the globally successful franchise, set after the events of Drishyam and Drishyam 2. The plot is set a few years after the events of the second film. Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, has successfully adapted his novel into a hit movie. However, this newfound success brings heightened media attention and deep-rooted societal consequences.

The cast also features Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George and Esther Anil as Anu George. Drishyam 3 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his production house, Aashirvad Cinemas.