Esha Deol Reunites With Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Over Sunday Lunch And 'Top-Tier Gossip'

Esha Deol treated her Instafam to a pleasant surprise when she reunited with her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani for Sunday lunch, along with other friends.

Esha's close friend Smriti Khanna shared an inside picture and wrote, "Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip. Thank you, Esha." She mentioned that they missed friends Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan and Malz Khan at the gathering.

The post tagged Esha Deol, Jackky Bhagnani, fitness coach Satya, Bharat Takhtani, and Smriti Khanna's actor-husband Gautam Gupta. The friends were seen in their casual best, chilling and relaxing with good vibes.

Last year the ex-couple also attended a lunch together and pictures made their way onto social media.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, on February 7, 2024, called it quits after 12 years of marriage. Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

During a recent interview with The Quint, Esha Deol said she has always ensured the changing equation between husband and wife doesn't affect their children's wellbeing.

Esha also emphasised that parents need to portray themselves as a "unit" for the sake of their children.

"For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can't break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don't give up on that," she said.

Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While Radhya was born in 2017, they welcomed Miraya in 2019.