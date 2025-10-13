Esha Deol To Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani: "Happy Birthday Dada To My Babies"

Esha Deol shared an adorable birthday post for her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. She posted a happy picture of Bharat on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Dada to my babies.... Stay happy, healthy and blessed." She added a string of emojis to the text.

Bharat Takhtani is rumoured to be in a relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. He set the Internet on fire by posting a cosy picture with Meghna a couple of months ago. Esha hasn't spoken about Bharat's new relationship status to date.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, on February 7 (2024), called it quits after 12 years of marriage. Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

During a recent interview with The Quint, Esha Deol shared that she has always ensured the changing equation between husband and wife doesn't affect their children's wellbeing.

Esha also emphasised that parents need to portray themselves as a "unit" for the sake of their children.

"For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can't break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don't give up on that," she said.

Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While Radhya was born in 2017, they welcomed Miraya in 2019.