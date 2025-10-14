Farah Khan Reveals Deepak Tijori Kissed Her In <i>Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar</i> After An Actor Refused

Farah Khan paid a visit to singer Shaan's place, and they relived their days on the cult film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) set. Did you know that Farah and Shaan had blink-and-miss appearances in the film? They dug into the treasure trove of memories and recalled how they were used as backup artistes to fill in for absent performers.

Farah Khan began the conversation by revealing that Shaan was part of the film: "The first movie Shaan ever did was Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar."

Showing his approval, Shaan said, "Yes, I was there with a saxophone!" Farah replied, "And I was a junior dancer there."

When Shaan's sons couldn't believe Farah's words, she explained, "I was actually an assistant director, then became the choreographer. Every time a dancer didn't show up, I would step in. There's even a scene where Deepak Tijori kisses my cheek—the girl who was supposed to do it refused, so they sent me in instead."

"After shooting for four long days, I was seen for just a passing shot in the song. It was more like a medley of three different songs," Shaan added.

Farah laughed and added, "I think it was a Jatin song—I was the choreographer. The makers were so broke that they simply pushed Jatin into the song too!"

The two then matched their steps to "Deewane Hum Pyaar Ke" from the film in an impromptu dance.

Shaan revealed how much he was paid back then. "I received Rs 150 per day for four days, while others got Rs 75," he said.

A surprised Farah said, "You got paid? I was never paid! But honestly, what that film did for me was worth more than any payment."

About Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a 1992 film directed and co-written by Mansoor Khan and produced and co-written by Nasir Hussain. It stars Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Mamik Singh, Pooja Bedi, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The music was by Jatin-Lalit. The film was considered a love-letter to the innocence of the '90s generation.