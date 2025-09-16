After Bharat Takhtani Confirmed His New Relationship, Esha Deol Says She Is "Open To Falling In Love"

Bharat Takhtani recently confirmed his relationship with Meghna Lakhani, Dubai-based entrepreneur and global professional known for her focus on sustainability and wellness. Now, in a new interview, Esha Deol spoke about always believing in "falling in love" and described it as the most "beautiful feeling" ever.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Esha Deol shared, "I will always believe in falling in love. One should keep falling in love. Having love and companionship in life is wonderful. However, it is not your be-all and end-all."

Speaking about co-parenting her daughters with Bharat Takhtani, she said, "Bharat and I are co-parenting our daughters. That's something you choose to do because you love your kids so much."

She concluded by saying that her daughters are too young to think about joining Bollywood. However, they do enjoy dancing to her songs Dhoom Machale and Dilbara.

Esha Deol's Previous Take On Co-Parenting

Earlier, in a conversation with the YouTube channel Mamaraazzi, Esha Deol had spoken about focusing on the well-being of her children.

She said, "It's just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn't work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon yourself, especially when you have children. The two mature individuals must take it upon themselves to work out another dynamic, but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that's exactly what Bharat and I do."

Bharat Takhtani Dating Meghna Lakhani

Bharat, who parted ways with Esha in 2024, recently shared a picture with Meghna Lakhani on his Instagram Stories. Alongside the photo, he dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Welcome to my family."

The post instantly sparked speculation that he may have moved on.

Bharat Takhtani And Esha Deol's Divorce

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol got married in 2012. After 11 years together, they parted ways last year. At the time, they issued a joint statement announcing their separation, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate our privacy being respected," the statement read.

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

