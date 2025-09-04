When Pregnant Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Renewed Wedding Vows, Hema Malini-Jaya Bachchan Performed Rituals

In February 2024, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their divorce after 11 years of marriage. Recently, Bharat Takhtani has been in the news as he confirmed his relationship with Dubai-based entrepreneur and global professional Meghna Lakhani.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani had once renewed their wedding vows to celebrate Esha's first pregnancy in October 2017.

What's Happening

Back in 2017, Esha was expecting her first child, an elder daughter whom they named Radhya.

To celebrate the occasion, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani renewed their wedding vows at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, during a traditional Sindhi Godh Bharai ceremony.

The occasion was intimate, with the couple taking three pheras around the sacred fire.

Several close friends and well-wishers were in attendance, including Jaya Bachchan, Rashmi Thackeray and Dimple Kapadia.

Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan even performed the tel kumkum ritual with Esha and Bharat, as reported by Rediff.

Bharat Takhtani Dating Meghna Lakhani

Bharat, who parted ways with Esha in 2024, recently shared a picture with Meghna Lakhani on his Instagram Stories. Along with the photo, he dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Welcome to my family." The post instantly sparked speculation that he may have moved on.

Bharat Takhtani And Esha Deol's Divorce

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol got married in 2012. After 11 years together, they parted ways last year.

At the time, they issued a joint statement announcing their separation: "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate our privacy being respected," the statement read.

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

In A Nutshell

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways last year; the latter recently confirmed his new relationship with Meghna Lakhani. Back in 2017, Bharat and Esha renewed their marriage vows to celebrate the actress's first pregnancy.

ALSO READ | Bharat Takhtani Had A "Huge Crush" On Esha Deol: "She Was My First Love"