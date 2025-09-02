Who Is Meghna Lakhani, The Dubai-Based Entrepreneur Dating Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani?

Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has found love again in entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. The businessman confirmed his relationship with an Instagram post. Sharing a PDA-filled picture with Meghna, Bharat wrote, "Welcome to my family." He also used the hashtag, "It's official."

Meghna also shared a picture with Bharat on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the duo was seen sitting near the Origen de las Carreteras Radiales, a plaque in Madrid, Spain.

The caption read, "The journey starts here."

Who is Meghna Lakhani?

Meghna Lakhani was born in Spain. She is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and global professional known for her focus on sustainability and wellness. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the founder of the UAE-based company One Modern World, which focuses on sustainable products, packaging consulting, and eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Meghna Lakhani's educational background includes studying at The Sixth Form College, Colchester, followed by a bachelor's degree in Arts and Promotion from the University of the Arts London. She furthered her education with an MBA from IE Business School.

The businesswoman began her career in 2007 as a sales manager for Jet Airways. She later worked as a regional LATAM manager for Emirates. In 2015, she transitioned to VFS Global, where she served as the General Manager of Business Development.

Meghna Lakhani has a diverse entrepreneurial background. Three years after her initial venture, she co-founded Sisimol, a sustainable fashion marketplace in Spain. She later launched other ventures, including MTL Worldwide and Optas App. Currently, Meghna is the founder of One Modern World and also serves as the Head of Sales at PVG OOKA.

An active Instagram user with a significant following, Meghna often shares content on wellness, lifestyle, and travel. She also manages an Instagram page called The Lady Boss Diaries, dedicated to empowering women.

Bharat Takhtani And Esha Deol's Divorce

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, in October 2017, and their second daughter, Miraya, in June 2019.

They announced their separation in February 2024 after 12 years of marriage.

