<i>Dabangg</i> Director Abhinav Kashyap On Arbaaz Khan Objecting To Malaika's <i>Munni Badnaam Hui</i>: 'They Were Worried It Would Be Vulgar'

While Salman Khan's 2010 film Dabangg was a blockbuster, director Abhinav Kashyap has been taking jibes at the male lead and Arbaaz Khan relentlessly for some time. The latest is about how Arbaaz Khan, who both acted in the film and was a co-producer, was not okay with Malaika Arora's item song Munni Badnaam Hui.

What's Happening

Abhinav Kashyap opened up on Bollywood Thikana about how everyone was worried that Malaika Arora's Munni Badnaam Hui could come off as "vulgar".

He said, "They were uncomfortable with Malaika's presentation in the song. They were worried that her presentation would be vulgar because Munni Badnaam Hui was a raunchy song. But I had assured them. Malaika had already created her own space in item songs, just like her stepmother-in-law, Helen. I wanted her, and I fought to have her in the song. They didn't want her in the song. Arbaaz specifically did not want Malaika to do that song."

About Malaika And Arbaaz

Malaika and Arbaaz Khan married in 1998 and have a son named Arhaan Khan. Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg happened before the couple split in 2016.

Arbaaz Khan is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan and recently welcomed their baby girl, Sipaara. Malaika Arora was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor but eventually broke up.

Salman Khan Reacting To Abhinav Kashyap's "False Claims"

Some time back, Salman Khan spoke up against Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, who had called Salman a "goon" and described his family as "vindictive".

Salman's response came during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. The exchange occurred while celebrating contestant Tanya Mittal's birthday. The entrepreneur and spiritual influencer spoke about her struggles after moving to Mumbai, saying she often felt scared and yearned for a supportive family. She even asked Salman if he could be that for her.

To this, the host replied, "These days, the condition I am in - everyone who gets attached to me, and everyone who had been attached to me earlier, ends up in trouble."

He later took an indirect dig at Abhinav Kashyap. Without naming the director, Salman said, "People are just sitting and making any sort of claims. We have been associated, and they have also praised me a lot in the past. Now they don't quite like me anymore; they appear on podcasts and waste so much time spreading made-up things, which are all lies. They do it because they have no work. So I urge them and everyone else to do some work."

Background

The fallout between Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan goes back to 2020. It began when Abhinav shared a Facebook post accusing Salman, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father, Salim Khan, of trying to sabotage his career. Things quickly turned tense after that. Arbaaz even mentioned he might take legal action against Abhinav. Salman, however, remained silent over the years and avoided naming the director in any of his interviews. Despite that, Abhinav has continued to take subtle digs at him from time to time.

In A Nutshell

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has now shared that the Khan family were not sure about Malaika's item song Munni Badnaam Hui in Dabangg. The filmmaker revealed how he assured them despite Arbaaz Khan's objections.

ALSO READ | Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Salman Khan Told Om Puri To Quit, Slashed Mahie Gill's Role In Dabangg