Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua's Face In Diwali Celebration Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally revealed the face of their daughter, Dua. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post giving fans a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations.

What's Happening

In the photos, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen dressed in elegant traditional ensembles. Ranveer wore an off-white kurta with a matching coat and a neck ornament, while Deepika looked stunning in a red suit paired with statement jewellery. Dua Padukone looked adorable as she twinned with her mother and smiled for the cameras.

Dua stole the show with her cute poses as Deepika held her in her arms and Ranveer embraced them. The last slide featured Deepika and Dua performing the Diwali puja together.

Deepika captioned the post, "दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ."

Celebrities were quick to comment on the adorable family pictures. Hansika Motwani wrote, "So cute." Rajkummar Rao commented, "So cute. God bless you guys." Ananya Panday added, "Oh my god," while Rhea Kapoor also wrote, "So cute."

Meanwhile, fans couldn't get over Dua Padukone's first-ever appearance.

Background

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone, on September 8, 2024.

