On <i>KBC 17</i>, Amitabh Bachchan Moved By Story Of Priyanka Kumari's Father: "<i>Chaat Ka Thela Lagate Hain</i>"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is more than just a quiz show. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, it combines knowledge, inspiration, and real-life stories that resonate with millions of viewers across India.

In a recent promo, the makers highlighted the heartwarming story of Priyanka Kumari, a young student preparing for the civil services examination. She opened up about her motivation and said, “Mein ek student hu, Civil services ki preparation karti hu. Mein chahati hu ki kuch bhi ho apna kharcha khud utha saku. Papa ke upar burden na banu. [I am a student preparing for the civil services. No matter what happens, I want to be able to take care of my own expenses and not be a burden on my father.]”

Priyanka Kumari Acknowledges The Struggles Of Her Father

Sharing how she supports herself and her father, Priyanka Kumari added, “Isiliye mein tutions leti hu taki kuch earning ho sake ki jisse mein apne apko aur papa koh support kar saku. [That is why I take tuitions so I can earn a little and support myself as well as my father.]”

Priyanka also took a moment to acknowledge her father. She said, “Aaj mere saath joh aaye hai woh mere life ke real hero hai. Mere papa. [The person who has come with me today is my real-life hero – my father.]

Amitabh Bachchan Moved By The Story Of Priyanka Kumari's Father

She went on to describe his tireless work ethic, saying, “Chaat ka theela lagate hain. Baaki sabhi koh chutti milti hai, Sunday koh chutti milti hai, festivals pe milti hai, but mere papa kabhi chutti nahi lete hai. Dhoop ho, baarish ho, koi bhi Mausam ho kuch bhi ho woh humesha kam pe jaate hai. Aur unhi ki mehenat aur unka support aaj mujhe yaha tak lekarke aaya hai sir. [He runs a chaat stall. Everyone else gets holidays on Sundays, on festivals. But my father never takes a day off. Whether it is sunny, rainy, or stormy, he always goes to work. It is because of his hard work and support that I have reached here today, sir.]”

Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved and turned to Priyanka's father. The host said, “Beti ke bare mien aap itna soach rahe hai, ye bohot hi garv ki baat hai. [It is something to be very proud of that you think so deeply and lovingly about your daughter.]”

Priyanka's father responded, saying that people often question why he invests so much in her education, but he has always ignored them and focused on letting his daughter study. He added, “Usi ki badaulat hai aaj hum aapke (Amitabh Bachchan) saamne baithke aapse baat kar rahein hain. [It is because of her that today I am sitting here in front of you and talking to you.]”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.