Singer Harrdy Sandhu And Wife Zenith Sidhu Welcome Their Second Child: "Our Beautiful Blessing Has Arrived"

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu and his wife Zenith Sidhu have been blessed with their second child.

On Tuesday, Harrdy took to Instagram to share the joyful news with his fans through an adorable post.

He shared a picture showing the tiny hands of the newborn, beautifully framed by his hands, his wife's hands, and those of his firstborn, creating a perfect family portrait.

"Our beautiful blessing has arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrdy Sandhu (@harrdysandhu)

As soon as Harrdy announced the arrival of the baby, fans flooded the comments section with their best wishes for him and his family. "Mubarka," one fan commented. "How adorable," another wrote.

Zenith's baby shower was recently celebrated, and pictures from the event went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zenith sandhu????✨ (@zenithsidhu)

Harrdy Sandhu is best known for his songs Soch, Joker, Backbone, Naah Goriye and Bijlee Bijlee, among others.

Notably, Harrdy is also a former cricketer. He represented India at the Under-19 level and played Ranji Trophy matches for Punjab. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to end his cricketing career.

Interestingly, in 2021, he portrayed the role of former Team India fast bowler Madan Lal in Kabir Khan's directorial 83.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua's Face In Diwali Celebration Post