<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Sunil Grover-Krushna Abhishek Leave Amitabh Bachchan In Splits With Their Antics

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been entertaining viewers with interesting trivia and fun anecdotes. The show, which premiered on August 11, is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

In the latest promo video dropped by the makers, comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover took the hot seat as special guests. The duo brought their signature charm and impeccable comic timing to the show, leaving Amitabh Bachchan and the audience in splits.

In the clip, Sunil Grover delivered a hilarious performance of his 2017 song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte, sparking laughter. At one point, the comedian displayed his impeccable mimicry skills as he imitated Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Sunil Grover wore the same outfit as Big B and took the host's chair while the Bollywood megastar sat on the hot seat.

“Inko dekh ke aisa lag raha hai ki main apne aap se hi baate kar raha hoon (Seeing him feels like I am talking to myself),” joked Amitabh Bachchan.

Next, Sunil Grover asked a question to Amitabh Bachchan, similar to how Big B asks the contestants on his show.

“Choti Diwali badi Diwali se kitni choti hoti hai? Yaa toh uski height chhoti hai isiliye woh chhoti hai? (How much smaller is Choti Diwali compared to Badi Diwali? Or is it that its height is short and that is why it is called small?)” questioned Sunil, which sparked another wave of laughter. The comedian even jokingly scolded an audience member who tried to leave mid-show.

Later, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek engaged in a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. Krushna shared, “Ek mauka mila jab mai usse Sunil bhai keh raha huun warna apne show pe toh har hafte hum behene hote hai (I got one chance to call him Sunil brother, otherwise on our show, every week we are playing sisters),” referring to their stint on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.