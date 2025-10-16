Gagan Arora's Old <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i> Ad Predicted 10-Year-Old Ishit Bhatt's Viral Scene With Amitabh Bachchan

Ten-year-old Ishit Bhatt has been at the centre of social media chatter ever since his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati went viral. The young contestant's confidence and interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan sparked mixed reactions online. But in an uncanny twist, a three-year-old advertisement for KBC seems to have predicted this very moment.

The Ad That Foresaw The Viral Incident

Writer Neeraj Singh, who actually wrote the advertisement for KBC three years ago, recently took to Instagram to share the old clip. The video shows Amitabh Bachchan in his usual role as the host, reading out a question to a young contestant.

Before the veteran actor can even finish listing the options, the contestant interrupts him and insists he already knows the answer. When Amitabh tries to make him wait, the contestant replies with a cheeky "yolo." The ad ends on a humorous note with Amitabh declaring, "ygjh" (ye galat jawab hain - this is the wrong answer).

Sharing the ad, Neeraj wrote, "Full Deja Vu !! 3 years ago, I wrote this ad for KBC. Today, 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt walks onto the same stage, bringing to life what I had once imagined for a 20-year-old. Life's getting stranger than fiction. Parenting is going to be the biggest challenge of our society in coming years. #ishit #parenting101 #kbc #ishitbhatt @amitabhbachchan @whogaganarora."

Gagan Arora, who played the contestant in the ad, was quick to respond, calling Neeraj a "visionary."

The Real-Life Moment That Echoed Fiction

On last Thursday's episode, Ishit Bhatt seemingly mirrored the actions of the ad. He interrupted Amitabh Bachchan several times, refusing to let him complete the rules or list the options for questions.

Each time the host tried to proceed, the boy enthusiastically exclaimed, "arre lock karo" (just lock it). Eventually, his overconfidence led to an incorrect answer, and he left the show empty-handed.

While many viewers criticised the young contestant for being "rude" and "overconfident", others felt he was simply being a spirited child caught in a viral moment.

ALSO READ: "Rude Kid" On KBC 17 Reminds Internet Of Another Boy With Amitabh Bachchan From 2 Years Ago