<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Diwali Trailer: Rishab Shetty Takes Audiences On A Mystical Journey

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 continues to emerge as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year. To mark its phenomenal run and celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled a special trailer, offering a deeper glimpse into the mystical and intense world of Kantara.

The New Trailer Brings Visual Grandeur

The newly released trailer immerses viewers in the divine, hauntingly beautiful landscape of Kantara, bringing to life its signature blend of spirituality, folklore, and raw emotion. Showcasing breathtaking visuals, elaborate set designs, and powerful soundscapes, the trailer captures the scale and soul of the film.

One of the most striking sequences features Rishab Shetty being possessed by the guardian deity Guliga, a moment that epitomises the film's spiritual depth and dramatic intensity.

The divine fury unleashed in this scene reflects the core theme of the Kantara universe, the battle between human greed and the forces of nature and faith.

Released on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, Kantara Chapter 1 has resonated with audiences across cultural boundaries.

Box Office Run

Two weeks since its release, Kantara Chapter 1 continues its victorious run at the box office. As of now, the film's total domestic earnings across all languages stand at Rs 475.90 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk. On Wednesday alone, it added Rs 10 crore to its tally.

In Hindi, the film has collected approximately Rs 155 crore, while the Kannada version stands close to Rs 150 crore. With these numbers, Kantara Chapter 1 has become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So (Rs 125 crore). It has also overtaken the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar.

After crossing the Rs 400 crore milestone, Kantara Chapter 1 went on to surpass the lifetime Indian box office figures of Salaar (Rs 406.45 crore) and Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs 420 crore).

Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru as co-writers, the prequel stars Rishab Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

