<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Vadodara Kid Checks Parents' Mobile Phones, Big B Reacts

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been treating viewers to back-to-back interesting episodes. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, recently celebrated Juniors Week, where kids from various backgrounds took the hot seat.

In one of the latest episodes, sixth-standard student Rudra Chitte from Vadodara, Gujarat, appeared on the show. As per the details shared on the giant screen, the youngster was dubbed ‘Jagga Jasoos' for a very specific reason.

FYI: Jagga Jasoos refers to the Ranbir Kapoor-led film where the actor played the role of a detective. Katrina Kaif was also a part of the 2017 Anurag Basu directorial.

Rudra Chitte, in a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, revealed why he earned the title of a detective. He shared, “Mere mummy aur papa ke phone pe jo bhi message aata hai, mai bohot dhyan se padhta huun. (I read every message that comes on my mom and dad's phone very carefully).”

When Big B asked, “Papa ka mobile aapke paas kaise aa jata hai? (How does your dad's phone end up with you?),” the kid gave a hilarious reply. He said that when his dad is busy with work or leaves his phone on charge, he creeps toward the device with slow steps so as not to make any sound and takes the phone.

Amused by the answer, Amitabh Bachchan wanted to know, “Aur aisi koi imp baat ho toh, joh app tak naho pahunni chahiye, toh? (And what if there's something important that shouldn't reach you?).” Rudra Chitte agreed that such an incident indeed took place when he ruined his own birthday surprise by looking at the text messages on his parents' phones.

The young contestant answered a series of questions successfully but got stuck on the one worth 50 lakh points. The question was, “What kind of creature is the giant triton, which keeps the population of the crown-of-thorns starfish in check, thus protecting the coral reefs?” The options were: “A. Sea snail, B. Octopus, C. Crab, and D. Anemone.”

Unsure of the answer, Rudra Chitte decided to quit the game and returned home with Rs 25 lakh points. The correct answer is option A, Sea snail.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11.