Pradeep Ranganathan Pulls <i>Dude</i> Co-Star Mamitha Baiju's Hair At An Event. The Internet Is Divided

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Dude.

What's Happening

The actors have found themselves at the centre of a social media storm after a moment from a recent promotional event in Hyderabad went viral.

The clip shows Pradeep pulling Mamitha's hair on stage.

As soon as the clip went viral, it sparked criticism online, with many accusing the actor of "inappropriate" behaviour.

The viral video, however, turned out to be a recreation of a scene from the film.

In the clip, Mamitha can be seen smiling and participating in the act, which several netizens pointed out in the comment section.

The Internet Reacts

A user wrote, "Shameful behaviour." Another wrote, "Why are actors promoting violence?" While an Internet user wrote, "Nothing about this clip is respectful. Shame," another commented, "Inappropriate and disrespectful behaviour."

A section of the Internet also defended the actor. One user wrote, "This tweet lacks basic common sense. They were asked to recreate a scene from the movie, and the dialogue is from the film too."

Background

Dude is a coming-of-age drama that follows the story of two cousins who run a surprise event management business. The film marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran, who previously worked as an associate of Sudha Kongara.

The cast also includes R. Sarath Kumar, Neha Shetty, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon.

The film is set to release in theatres on October 17, clashing with Dhruv Vikram's Bison and Harish Kalyan's Diesel.