Ilayairaaja Sues <i>Dude</i> Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of His Song <i>Karutha Machan</i>

Dude, the Tamil-language action comedy featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has landed in legal trouble. Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has filed a petition in the Madras High Court over the unauthorised use of his song in the film.

A part of Ilaiyaraaja's 1991 song Karutha Machan from the movie Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu was used in Dude without permission. Additionally, Ilaiyaraaja claimed that other music companies have continued to use and distort his compositions in several movies without authorisation.

The case was presented before Justice N Senthilkumar on Wednesday, October 22, according to Live Law. Ilaiyaraaja had filed a plea against Sony Music. Previously, the court directed the music company to submit daily statements showing the revenue earned from streaming the tracks created by the iconic composer.

Senior Advocate S Prabakaran, representing Ilaiyaraaja, said in a statement, “I may be a famous music composer. But I'm being cheated by these music companies. They are continuing to use my songs without any authorisation. They're distorting it, adding beats to it.”

The lawyer shared that the Supreme Court has not issued any interim orders. As a result, there was no barrier to hearing the current petition. However, in the interest of judicial protocol, the judge decided that it would be appropriate to wait for the Supreme Court's review before proceeding.

Ilaiyaraaja's advocate told the judge that Sony Music has yet to file a written statement. He “objected and submitted” that the music company has also failed to produce the details of revenue as sought by the court.

In court, Sony Music's representative, Senior Advocate Vijay Narayan, admitted that the company is providing the accounts in a sealed cover to maintain confidentiality. This submission was, however, objected to by S Prabakaran. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had criticised the practice of submitting documents in sealed envelopes.

Considering the statements of both parties, the Madras HC judge declined to accept the sealed cover. Instead, he decided to wait for the Supreme Court's decision in the matter. In conclusion, the court told S Prabakaran that Ilaiyaraaja has permission to file a separate application if he finds his songs being featured in any movies in the future.