Ajith Kumar's <i>Good Bad Ugly</i> Removed From Netflix After Court Order On Unauthorised Use Of Ilaiyaraaja Songs

Following a court order not to use legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja songs in Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Netflix India has seemingly removed the film from its platform. The film was released on May 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Netflix.

A message reading "Oops we haven't got that. Try searching for another movies, shows, actor, director or genre" appears when one searches for Good Bad Ugly on the streamer.

Last week, the Madras High Court restrained Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner behind the Ajith Kumar starrer, from using three of Ilaiyaraaja's hit songs in the film, citing copyright concerns.

What's Happening

In April, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to producers Mythri Movie Makers for using the altered version of three of his songs in the film without consent. The composer demanded Rs 5 crore in compensation and asked the makers to remove the songs - Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho.

Good Bad Ugly minted more than Rs 248 crore at the box office worldwide.

Earlier this month, Justice N Senthilkumar ordered the producers of Good Bad Ugly not to exhibit the film with the songs.

Producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, who produced the film, earlier told Hindustan Times that they had taken all the required permissions. "We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book," he said at the time.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Ajith made a comeback to the action genre with this film.