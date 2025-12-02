Video: Ajith Kumar Requests Fans Not To Shout Upon Spotting Him At Murugan Temple In Malaysia

Ajith Kumar fans often spot him at airports or bike trails. But this time, people in Malaysia saw him somewhere unexpected - inside the Murugan temple at Batu Caves. The actor is currently in the country for the Michelin 12H Malaysia Endurance Race at the Sepang International Circuit, yet he still took out time for a quiet temple visit.

Visitors at the temple were surprised to see Ajith Kumar walk in wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses resting on his head. Many people gathered around him as soon as they recognised him. He smiled at everyone, but when the crowd got a bit excited, he simply gestured to calm down. In the video that is now making rounds online, he can be heard asking fans not to shout inside the temple premises. He did it politely, keeping the mood peaceful.

Another clip from the same visit shows Ajith staying back for the puja. He is seen taking the aarti along with other devotees. A few photos also show him with a red and gold traditional shawl over his shoulders as a sign of respect. According to posts shared by devotees, the temple priest also performed a puja in the names of Ajith and his family members.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film also starred Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Released in theatres in April, Good Bad Ugly made its OTT debut on Netflix on May 8. However, after the Madras High Court restrained the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, from using three of Ilaiyaraaja's hit songs in Good Bad Ugly, Netflix India removed the film from its platform. Click here to read the full story.

