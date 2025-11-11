Tamil Star Ajith Kumar Faces Bomb Threat, Turns Out It Was A Hoax

A bomb threat issued to actor Ajith Kumar's residence has now been declared a hoax.

Sources close to the actor said that police teams swung into action as soon as they received the information and arrived at the actor's residence in Thiruvanmiyur to neutralise the threat on Tuesday afternoon.

The police units, accompanied by sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough search of the actor's residence before declaring the threat a hoax.

According to sources, the bomb threat was received at the DGP's office via email, and threats had also been issued to the residences of other film celebrities such as Ramya Krishnan and S. Ve. Shekher. Police conducted similar searches at all the locations to which threats were issued before confirming that they were hoaxes.

Although the threats have been declared hoaxes, the Tamil Nadu Police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to trace those behind such incidents, as there has been a considerable rise in these cases of late.

It may be recalled that on October 21, actress Sakshi Agarwal had thanked the Tamil Nadu Police for their swift response to a similar bomb threat issued to her house and office.

Bomb threats that later turn out to be hoaxes have been on the rise in recent times. Prior to the threat received by Sakshi Agarwal, popular actors Trisha, Nayanthara, and Vijay had also received bomb threats, all of which proved to be hoaxes. Sources added that prominent dignitaries such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had also received similar threats earlier, which too were found to be hoaxes.

