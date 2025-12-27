Days After Backlash, Actor Sivaji Gives Written Apology To Telangana Women's Commission For Comments On Actresses' Clothes

Following a wave of backlash for his controversial comments regarding women's attire, actor Sivaji appeared before the Telangana State Women's Commission on Saturday. The actor officially withdrew his remarks and issued an unconditional apology during a personal inquiry led by Chairperson Nerella Sharada for over four hours.

His written apology comes days after he issued a video apology on X.

The summons followed Sivaji's speech during the promotions of the film Dandora, where he suggested that women artistes should dress "conservatively" to avoid harassment, even using unparliamentary language.

During the hearing, Chairperson Nerella Sharada challenged the actor's logic, questioning how attire could be linked to safety when infants and elderly women, often in traditional clothing, also face harassment. The Commission emphasised that moral policing has no place in a society where personal freedom and dignity are fundamental rights.

She said event organisers and producers must take responsibility for security rather than shifting the burden onto the victims' choices of clothing.

She also said industry accountability is necessary, asking the actor why he hasn't spoken out against issues like the "casting couch" with the same fervour.

Emerging from the Commission office late afternoon, Sivaji appeared visibly subdued. Speaking to the media, he indicated that he would no longer be offering such "advice" to the public.

"What I have understood is that one must stop giving advice, even if it is good advice. I will explain later. My intention is, let us end it here," Sivaji said.

He further assured the Commission that he would incorporate their suggestions into future film projects and promised to treat women with the utmost dignity and respect moving forward.

The actor's initial comments triggered sharp rebukes from senior figures in the Telugu film industry, who slammed the remarks as regressive.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj condemned Sivaji's language and stance as "highly objectionable" and noted that such victim-blaming narratives are harmful. He emphasised that the focus should be on changing the mindset of perpetrators rather than policing what women wear.

"It is our responsibility and duty to support women. Whether it is Sivaji or anyone else, when you talk on a platform, you should be careful what you say. If you have a different opinion, you can express but in what way? What kind of language is that? Is that Telugu?" Prakash Raj asked.

Janasena leader and actor Nagababu, who is brother of actor Chiranjeevi and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, released a stern video message criticising the "moral policing" inherent in Sivaji's speech.

"Who gave you the right to tell girls what they should or shouldn't wear?" Nagababu questioned. He stated that modern clothing is not the cause of crimes against women, but rather the "cruelty of men" and a "patriarchal mindset". He urged the industry to move past such outdated ideologies.

With the filing of the formal apology and the Commission's instructions to film organisers for better security protocols, the Women's Commission has warned that it will remain vigilant against any further derogatory remarks that undermine the dignity of women in the state.

