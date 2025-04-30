Advertisement

Ajith Kumar's Brother Reveals Why He Didn't Post Pic Of His Brother On Padma Honour

Ajith Kumar was last seen in Good Bad Ugly

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ajith Kumar's Brother Reveals Why He Didn't Post Pic Of His Brother On Padma Honour
Anil Kumar (L), Ajith at the event (R)

Tamil superstar Ajith received his Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan's Durbar Hall on Monday (April 28). Ajith was accompanied by his wife Shalini and their children at the event. Ajith's brother Anil Kumar shared a congratulatory post on his X handle without his brother's picture. Anil was present at the event in Delhi and he shared pictures of the invitation card, the venue and a document on Ajith's cinematic achievements. 

In the note he wrote, "What a day! It was a day of celebration and yet one filled with moments of reflection. It was a day to look forward to, and it goes down as one to remember. I had enough reason to feel proud (QT). With the rich official tribute now (pic), I see I wasn't off the mark."

In the comments section a fan wrote, "Hi sir, we are quite surprised to see you. Were any pictures taken with AK?" In response, Anil Kumar wrote, "Yes, of course. I can understand and appreciate your asking. As many have come to understand, though, I don't post family pics online."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Speaking of Ajith Kumar's work front, the superstar was last seen in the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film, which released on April 10, 2025, is an action-comedy where Ajith plays the role of a gangster.

Alongside Ajith in the lead, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand in key roles. 

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ajith Kumar, Anil Kumar, Padma Honour
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now