<i>Coolie</i>: Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth's Film By Dancing Outside Theatres, Showering Posters With Milk And Flowers

South superstar Rajinikanth's latest flick Coolie hit the screens today, August 14, 2025. His loyal fans were seen celebrating their Thalaivar's latest entertainer with much gusto.

Significantly, the release of the movie coincides with Rajinikanth completing 50 years in cinema.

Crowds, mostly ardent fans of the star, gathered outside cinema theatres in Chennai to catch the first day first show of the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Fans danced to the beats of drums and burst crackers to mark the release of the highly anticipated movie. The crowd was seen showering milk and flowers on Rajinikanth's posters, they even stopped the screening inside to cheer as Rajinikanth made his entry on screen.

Have a look here:

Families were seen enjoying thoroughly and joining in, some fans even stood up and started dancing to the dhol beats even inside the auditorium as Rajinikanth lit up the big screen.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film clashes with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 which also released today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)