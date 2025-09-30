"Shameful Act": India As Gandhi Statue Near London University Vandalised

Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Tavistock Square, London, was defaced on Monday, just days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are scheduled to take place at the site on October 2. The High Commission of India has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a "shameful act" and an assault on the legacy of nonviolence.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said the desecration was reported to the local authorities, even as its officials were on site to coordinate the restoration of the monument to its original state.

The plinth of the iconic statue, which depicts the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in a seated meditative pose, was discovered daubed with disturbing anti-India graffiti. White paint was smeared on the bust of the statue.

"The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London," the High Commission said in a statement.

"This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," it added.

The Metropolitan Police and the local Camden Council authorities stated that they are investigating reports of vandalism.

Gandhi Jayanti, designated as International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations, is commemorated with floral tributes and the Father of the Nation's favourite bhajans at the monument in London annually on October 2.

About The Statue

The bronze statue, sculpted by artist Fredda Brilliant and created with the backing of the India League, was unveiled in 1968 at the square as a nod to Mahatma Gandhi's days as a law student at the nearby University College London. The inscription on the plinth reads: "Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948".

Later, a series of peace memorials were added around it, including a cherry tree planted in memory of the victims of the Hiroshima bombing, a field maple planted in 1986 to mark the United Nations' International Year of Peace, and a granite memorial unveiled in 1995 to honour conscientious objectors. Due to these installations, Tavistock Square received the reputation of being London's "peace park".