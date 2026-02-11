London Counter Terrorism Police Investigate Stabbing Of Two Teenagers

London police said on Tuesday it arrested a 13-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed two other teenagers at a school, and that its counter terrorism unit was leading the investigation.

The incident occurred at Kingsbury High School in Brent, northwest London, earlier on Tuesday. Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed and taken to hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

The suspect, 13, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning, said detective chief superintendent at the Metropolitan Police, Luke Williams.

"At this very early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind this attack," Williams said. "However, due to the surrounding circumstances, the investigation is now being led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London."

He added the incident has currently not been declared a "terrorist incident", and that the investigation team was working to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances.

The British government has been scrambling to tackle youth knife crime after teenager Axel Rudakubana attacked a Taylor Swift-themed children's dance in Southport in 2024, killing three girls and stabbing 10 others.