"Hold Culprits Accountable": India Slams Theft Of Gandhi Statue In Australia

Condemning the theft of a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Australia's Melbourne, the Ministry of External Affairs has said India has raised the matter with Australian authorities and urged them to hold the culprits accountable.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "India strongly condemns the vandalisation and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowvilla, Melbourne, by unidentified people. We have strongly raised the matter with Australian authorities and urged them to take immediate action to recover the missing statue and hold the culprits accountable."

The statue that was stolen was a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi, and held significant cultural, historical, and symbolic importance for the Indian community in Australia.

According to an Australia Today report, the theft allegedly occurred at approximately 12.50 am on Monday. Three unknown offenders used an angle grinder to cut the 426-kilogram statue from its foundation, police said.

Police said that officers from the Victoria Police Knox Crime Investigation Unit were investigating the case and warned scrap metal dealers to remain vigilant for anyone attempting to sell the bronze statue and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

This is not the first time the statue has been targeted. In November 2021, less than 24 hours after it was inaugurated, the Gandhi statue was vandalised by unidentified people.

The vandalism occurred amid a rise of anti-India sentiment in Australia, linked to Khalistan-related extremists who have previously targeted Indian diplomatic missions and community spaces like places of worship.