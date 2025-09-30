Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Govinda's Rumoured Affair: "<i>Aaj Kal Ladkiyon Ko</i> Sugar Daddy <i>Ki Aadat Pad Gayi Hai</i>"

Back in February, reports began circulating of Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, separating after 37 years of marriage. In a recent conversation with actor and model Sambhavna Seth on her vlog, Sunita Ahuja addressed the matter, saying she would reveal it to the media herself if she ever caught Govinda cheating on her.

What's Happening

The rumours centre around Govinda allegedly having an affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. Sunita Ahuja addressed this speculation recently.

She told Sambhavna Seth on her YouTube vlog, "Kya hota hai naa jo ladkiyan aajkal aati hai struggle karne ke liye, inko sugar daddy ki adat pad gayi hai. Koi naa koi ladkiyan sochti hain ki humara ghar chal jaayega, pocket money mil jaayega. Jabtak main naa pakdun, lekin agar pakad liya toh fir voh hain naa Sunny Deol ka haath hai mera, 5 kg ka hai. (What happens these days is that girls who come to struggle in the industry are used to having sugar daddies. Some girls think they can manage their households and get pocket money this way. Unless I catch them, it's fine, but if I do, then you know, I have Sunny Deol's hand - it weighs 5 kg.")

Furthermore, Sunita Ahuja revealed there are people in Govinda's family who do not want to see them together.

She said, "Problem yeh ki iski family mein log hai jo mujhe aur Govinda ko saath nahi dekhna chahte. Vo sochte hain inki family itni khush kyun hai kyunki unke khudh ke biwi bacche marr gaye hain. (The problem is that there are people in his family who don't want to see Govinda and me together. They wonder why our family is so happy, especially since their own wives and children have passed away.")

Sunita Ahuja continued, "Govinda acche logon ke saath uthta bethta nahi hai. Toh kya hai naa jaise main bolti hun, agar tum gande logon ke saath raho ge toh vaise bann jaaoge. Aaj mera friend circle nahi hai, mere bacche mere dost hain. (Govinda doesn't mix with good people. Like I always say, if you stay with bad people, you'll become like them. Today, I don't have a friend circle - my children are my friends.")

How The Affair Rumours Hurt Sunita Ahuja

Last month, NDTV reached out to Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal regarding the ongoing divorce buzz, they responded, "Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain" (There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters.)"

Now, Sunita Ahuja candidly confessed on her vlog that she and Govinda have been living separately for 15 years, though he comes and goes frequently.

She shared, "Main aur Chi Chi (Govinda) rehte aamne samne hai 15 saal se lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain voh ghar par. Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega voh kabhi sukhi nahi rahega, bechain rahega. Maine bachpan se leke aapni puri zindagi de di usko, aaj bhi itna pyaar karti hun. Narazgi 100% hai kyunki main bhi toh sun hi rahi hun naa. Lekin, main bahut strong hun kyunki mere paas mere bacche hain. (Chi Chi [Govinda] and I have been living separately for 15 years, but he often visits home. The man who hurts a good woman will never be happy; he will always remain restless. I have devoted my whole life to him, from childhood, and I still love him very much. Yes, I'm 100% upset because I hear the rumours too. However, I am very strong because I have my children.")

Background

Divorce rumours between the couple have persisted for some time. Sunita Ahuja previously revealed she has celebrated her birthday alone for the past 12 years and that she and Govinda live separately due to his work and "talkative nature." These comments only intensified speculation about their marriage.

Reports of the couple parting ways after 37 years of marriage shocked the Internet. Sunita's team initially denied the rumours, but in February 2025, Govinda's team confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce six months earlier.

They also claimed that the couple had since resolved their issues and that divorce was no longer being considered. Sunita also urged the media not to share unverified reports, adding that she or Govinda would personally confirm or deny any developments in their marriage.

However, the two recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together at their Mumbai residence, dancing enthusiastically ahead of Ganpati Visarjan and putting speculation to rest.

In A Nutshell

