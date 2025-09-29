Ranbir Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai, Meets Friend Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor on Monday visited the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal and offered prayers.

In visuals captured by the paparazzi, Ranbir was seen standing in devotion before the idol of Goddess Durga. He also met his friend, filmmaker Ayan, at the pandal and, before leaving, interacted with other devotees, taking pictures with them.

For the visit, Ranbir opted for ethnic wear, exuding desi munda vibes in a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ranbir turned 43. Taking some time off on his special day, he stepped out in the evening to celebrate with the photographers gathered outside his residence.

Videos shared by paparazzi showed Ranbir dressed in a red collared T-shirt and denim jeans, greeting everyone with folded hands. He cut a large birthday cake placed outside his home and even shared pieces with those around him. The actor also posed for selfies with photographers before heading back inside.

He also shared a special video, thanking his fans and well-wishers for their greetings.

Posted on the Instagram handle of the actor's lifestyle brand ARKS, Ranbir said in the video, "Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes on my birthday. I am 43 years old today; as you can see, there is a lot of grey in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year. I have a lot of gratitude in my heart-for my family, my friends, my work, and, mostly, for all of you. Thank you so much for making me feel so special."

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana.

Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood in a cameo role.

