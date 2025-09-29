"Raha Gave Me 43 Kisses, Made Me A Beautiful Card": Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Spent His Birthday

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday (September 28) with family and fans. Ranbir Kapoor hosted an Instagram Live from his brand Arks' handle and interacted with fans directly in the evening. During the chat, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how daughter Raha made his day special.

What's Happening

Ranbir went on a mini-vacation with wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Raha. They also shopped for their new Mumbai bungalow.

Ranbir said, "Had a wonderful birthday last night. The last two days have been great because I was with mother, Alia and Raha. I couldn't have asked for a better birthday."

"It was work-cum-vacation. I'm shifting to my new house so we did house shopping and made a quick 2-day trip with the family and it worked out perfectly as it was at the same time as my birthday," he added.

Revealing Raha's efforts, Ranbir said, "I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha and just did nothing. Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses, so I got that and she made me a beautiful card. It really moved me. It was a perfect birthday." Alia, in her Instagram post, shared a glimpse of Raha's handmade birthday card.

Alia Bhatt's Birthday Post, Ranbir Cut Cake In Front Of Paps

On Sunday late evening, Alia Bhatt shared an adorable birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor.

In the first image, Alia and Ranbir are seen enjoying the beauty of a setting sun in an undisclosed beach location.

The second image shows Raha's tiny hands, nestled in Ranbir's hands, holding candles on the birthday cake.

The third image shows Raha's handmade birthday card, which has "Happy Birthday, best papa in the world" written on it.

Sharing the carousel post, Alia wrote, "happy birthday our whole and soul."

Ranbir Kapoor, sporting a moustache, also cut a birthday cake in front of the paparazzi. He politely requested the shutterbugs not to enter the building premises as the society people are opposed to it.

In A Nutshell

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space with Alia and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

The film will release next year. Prior to this, Ranbir has worked with Alia in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, while Vicky and Alia came together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.